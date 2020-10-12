Coronavirus pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high

Medical specialists wearing protective gear talk next to ambulances near the Aleksandrovskaya hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Reuters
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia recorded a fresh record increase in daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the world’s fourth highest infection tally towards 1.3 million.
The coronavirus taskforce said it had recorded 13,634 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,501 in Moscow.
The capital city of nearly 13 million has been the hardest hit area. It has opened two temporary hospitals and ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely. Read more >>