Coronavirus claims thousands of parents, caregivers, study finds

Alexandria Hein
Fox News
An estimated 4,200 out of the 4 million children living in New York have lost a parent or caregiver to the novel coronavirus, with 57% of those deaths occurring in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens areas of the state, according to a study published Wednesday.
As many as 1 in 1,000 children in New York on average lost a parent or caregiver to the disease between March and July 2020, according to the researchers.
In the two-part analysis conducted by United Hospital Fund and Boston Consulting Group, researchers found that Black and Hispanic children experienced parental and caregiver deaths from coronavirus at twice the rate of Asian and White children.