COP believes marijuana will remain illegal next year

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle addresses the media following a Englerston community initiative.
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
“If you’re found with dope, you ‘gone get’ lock up,” says Rolle.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday he does not believe possession of marijuana will be made legal in The Bahamas next year, despite recommendations from two government-appointed bodies to decriminalize possession of small quantities of the substance for personal use.
His statement came two days after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis advised Parliament the records of individuals convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana will be expunged next year.
Responding to questions from the media, the commissioner indicated that he will be answerable to enforce the law whichever direction the government takes, including any changes to the law governing the use of marijuana.
He said: “…Until the law changes, if you’re found with dope, you ‘gone get’ lock-up.
“Once that law is changed, then, of course, it wouldn’t be criminal anymore.
"Possession of marijuana today is still illegal, and I believe that possession of marijuana next year, is still going to be illegal.