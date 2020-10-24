Community Initiatives Bloom as Neighbourhood Watch Gains Traction

Harbour Island walk-about and Briland Aide clean up ongoing.
The Eleutheran
The National Neighbourhood Watch (NNW) program, which falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of National Security, was introduced to Eleuthera during a week-long training session from January 27th to 31st, 2020, with training sessions taking place simultaneously throughout the week in North, Central and South Eleuthera, facilitated by Program Liaison Police Officers out of New Providence.
More than 100 community members across the island took part in the training sessions for the creation of the Eleuthera branch of the National Neighbourhood Watch, which was followed by a formal graduation of the new community participants and leaders in the program during a ceremony held on Friday evening, January 31st, at the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Governor’s Harbour.
The onset of the pandemic in March may have curtailed initial efforts to implement active community programs, however, with the easing of restrictions beginning mid-summer, townships across the island set their sights on growing membership and actively taking part in community improvement and assistance programs.
During the month of September, branches from Harbour Island to Deep Creek took part in walkabouts, community and beach cleanups, neighbour assistance, school yard cleanups, fitness and training, community prayer, back to school initiatives and others. Read more >>