Colombia reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases

In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Deacon Mauricio Castiblanco Beltr‡n prays and Jorge Calderon plays the violin as relatives mourn round the hearse carrying the body of Hugo Barbosa, who died of COVID-19, outside the Chapinero cemetery in Bogota, Colombia. Colombia reached 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, becoming the second country in Latin America to report that number in less than a week. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, becoming the second country in Latin America to report that number in less than a week.
The nation of 50 million saw cases peak in August and has seen a decline since but still continues to register around 8,000 new infections a day.
Epidemiologists expect to see another marked increase by the end of the year, a prognosis that has put medical workers like nurse Freddy Harvey Rodríguez and his doctor son at one of Bogota’s largest hospitals on edge.
"The fear is it's going to be worse," Rodríguez said on a recent afternoon.