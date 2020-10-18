College president steps down after 700 students test positive for virus

At State University of New York at Oneonta, President Barbara Jean Morris has stepped down after hundreds of students test positive for COVID-19.
President Barbara Jean Morris
DeMicia Inman
The Grio
According to The New York Times, the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta was the worst at any public university in the entire state. University president Barbara Jean Morris resigned after over 700 students contracted the coronavirus, causing in-person classes to be shut down. A special virus control crew was sent to the campus to try to contain the virus and avoid spreading the illness to the rest of the upstate New York area, the report detailed. Read more >>