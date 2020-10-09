Friday, October 9, 2020

Cocaine-filled plane crashes in Mexico after high-speed airborne chase

 
The site where a small plane carrying cocaine crashed in Queretaro, Mexico.

Reuters

A light aircraft carrying almost half a ton of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Mexican military helicopters intercepted the plane in Mexican airspace and pursued it for hundreds of miles until it ran out of fuel and crashed in Botija, Queretaro on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The plane was loaded with about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of cocaine, the ministry added.  Read more >>
