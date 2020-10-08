Closure of government ministries, departments and agencies for cleaning and sanitization

ZNS Bahamas
The Cabinet Office announces for general information the closure of the following ministries, departments and agencies of government for cleaning and sanitization due to the presence of staff members testing positive for COVID-19:
The Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance and the Public Service Commission closes its offices at the Meeting and Augusta Streets Complex for cleaning and sanitation on Wednesday 7 October 2020. It will reopen for business on Thursday 8 October 2020 at the normal time. The Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance apologizes to the public for any inconvenience caused by its closure.
The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture advises that the National Sports Authority (NSA) closed for the cleaning and sanitizing of its premises on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 through to Wednesday, 14 October 2020. The National Sports Authority will resume its services on Wednesday, 14 October, 2020. The NSA wishes to extend its sincere apologies to the general public for the
inconvenience caused.
The Ministry of Finance advises that the Department of Inland Revenue on Carmichael Road has closed its offices until further notice. All services are available remotely from http://www.vat.revenue.gov.bs. For the convenience of the public, taxpayers can log into their accounts and through the accounts dashboard request services.
All other non-account holders can reach the Department via telephone at 225-7280 or taxinquiries@bahamas.gov.bs The Department of Inland Revenue apologizes to the public for any inconvenience caused by its closure.
The Ministry of Transport and Local Government advises the public of the temporary closure of the South Beach Post Office to facilitate the appropriate cleaning and sanitizing. Services will resume at the South Beach Post Office, on 20 October 2020.
The public is further advised that postal services are available Mon – Fri. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the General Post Office (Town Center Mall), and at all other sub-offices Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused. (source)