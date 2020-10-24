CIBCFirstCaribbean donates 63 computers for better equipped E-Learning

Deandrea S. Hamilton
MagneticMediaTV
Nassau, Bahamas, October 22, 2020– Schools, libraries, and community centres serve as central access points to a range of programmes and services that meet the needs of the public. As the online school year begins, many students without the necessary devices at home will turn to these institutions as resources during their virtual learning experience.
Aware of this, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Technology Team presented sixty-three computers to eight critical community treasures.
Reverend Clinton Josey of the African Methodist Episcopal Community Centre in Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, is especially thankful and described the bank's donation as "important and timely."