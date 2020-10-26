Churches Hold Firm Against Marijuana

THE Bahamas Christian Council does not support plans for a marijuana or a hemp industry, saying this is not the solution for the country’s woes.
The body released a statement days after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that his administration will begin the expungement of records of those convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana next year.
Dr Minnis also said the government is reviewing the possible legalisation of the hemp industry and will update the public on this after further consultation. Last week, it was also revealed that the Economic Recovery Committee has recommended that up to two ounces of marijuana be made legal for personal use, after similar suggestions were made by the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana.
In response, BCC said it is all too familiar with the devastating effects the sale, distribution and consumption of marijuana has had in the community. The group called for more consultation with religious leaders before any changes are made to the law, noting that Dr Minnis has not invited BCC or the church for consultation on the issue. Read more >>