Church of England failures 'allowed child sexual abusers to hide'

The inquiry's chair, Prof Alexis Jay, also led investigations into child abuse in Rotherham. IICSA
BBC News
The Church of England failed to protect children from sexual abuse, and created a culture where abusers "could hide", a report has concluded.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse's report says the Church's failure to respond consistently to abuse victims added to their trauma.
It added that alleged perpetrators were often given more support than victims.
The Church said it felt "shame" over the failings detailed in the "shocking" report. Read more >>