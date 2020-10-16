Choosing who lives

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Healthcare workers are having to choose who lives and who dies at this point in The Bahamas’ fight against COVID-19, according to former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands.
When asked if decisions are being made on who will live or die as a result of overcrowding in hospitals, Sands said: “The answer, unfortunately, and I say this with a high degree of certainty and I understand the implications of my comment, the answer is yes; that is happening now.”
He made the comments on the Guardian Radio show “The Hitback” with Nahaja Black yesterday.
“When we look at the impact of COVID, we cannot just simply look at COVID cases and deaths from COVID, because the person with the heart attack that could not get emergency care, the person with cancer who neglected his or her symptoms because they could not get in the hospital for that endoscopy or for that chest x-ray, is still dead.” Read more >>