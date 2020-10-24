Chinese Virologist Who Claims Covid Made in Lab Says She'll Spread Message 'Before They Kill Me'

Jason Murdock
NewsWeek
A Chinese virologist who attracted global attention after spreading a conspiracy theory that China was responsible for creating and releasing SARS-CoV-2 has suggested this week she could be killed as a result of her disclosures.
Li-Meng Yan, a former post-doctoral fellow at Hong Kong University, said in an interview with Spanish TV channel Telecinco Thursday that Chinese authorities have spread false rumors in an attempt to ruin her reputation after she refused to remain silent.
"What I am going to do is spread the message as much as possible and show the facts so that people can verify them before they kill me. Everyone has to know the truth and they are not going to scare me," she told television host Iker Jiménez.