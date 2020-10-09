China forces churches to replace cross with 5-pointed star: 'Christianity does not belong'

Leah MarieAnn Klett
Christian Post
Chinese Communist Party officials ordered dozens of churches to replace crosses with the five-pointed star, the symbol featured on the country’s flag to represent the CCP and its role in the nation.
Religious liberty magazine Bitter Winter reports that in August, the Two Chinese Christian Councils in a county administered by the prefecture-level city of Jiujiang in Jiangxi Province ordered its more than 70 affiliated churches to remove the cross from their official seals.
Churches were ordered to erect the five-pointed star, which is used in all other state-run institutions, in its place. Read more >>