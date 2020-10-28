Chicago security guard stabbed 27 times after asking shoppers to mask up amid coronavirus

Michael Ruiz
FOX News
After a Chicago security guard asked two shoppers to put on coronavirus masks in his store, they allegedly punched him, pulled his hair and stabbed him more than two dozen times.
The suspects, a pair of sisters, allegedly pounced on the 32-year-old victim at Snipes on the city’s west side Sunday, after he asked them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.
Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, are accused of attacking the guard – one holding him in place by the hair, the other punching and then stabbing him across his upper body over and over.
Police took them into custody at the scene. Both had minor injuries.