Central Bank of Bahamas : and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce to Co-host a Virtual Presentation – 14th October, 2020

The Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation (BCCEC) will host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020. The virtual event is a followup to the BCCEC's February Power Breakfast, hosted by the Central Bank under the theme, 'PROJECT SAND DOLLAR: A Bahamas Payments System Modernisation Initiative.'
The Central Bank of The Bahamas will gradually release a digital version of the Bahamian dollar nationally outside of the pilot regions of Exuma and Abaco, through authorised financial institutions (AFIs), beginning on 20th October, 2020. This initiative has acquired the name Project Sand Dollar, with the sand dollar also being the name assigned to the central bank digital currency (CBDC). Read more >>