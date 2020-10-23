CDC warns of 'distressing trend' in Covid-19 cases as country heads into fall

CDC and Health and Human Services officials issued the warning in a rare public briefing.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during a Covid-19 briefing at the CDC's campus in Atlanta on Wednesday. Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
By Erika Edwards
NBC News
The government's top public health officials warned that the number of Covid-19 cases is rising across a majority of the country in a rare briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency has noted a "distressing trend" in which coronavirus case numbers are "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country." Read more >>