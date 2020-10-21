CDC issues new guidance on face mask use for public transit

Guidance urges passengers and personnel to wear facial coverings during the entire travel journey.
“Traveling on public conveyances increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing persons in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” the public health institute explained. (iStock)
Janine Puhak
Fox News
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance on the use of face masks for public transit, urging passengers and workers to wear facial coverings throughout the entire travel journey in the fight against COVID-19.
The CDC shared the update on Monday, advising people traveling via air, sea and land, as well as officials and crew members operating the transportation, to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Traveling on public conveyances increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing persons in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” the public health institute explained.
"Given how interconnected most transportation systems are across the nation and the world, local transmission can grow quickly into interstate and international transmission when infected persons travel on public conveyances without wearing a mask and with others who are not wearing masks."