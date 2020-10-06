CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spread

Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Marisa Fernandez, Axios
The CDC on Monday updated its guidance to acknowledge that COVID-19 can be spread through the air, particularly in poorly ventilated areas.
Why it matters: Consensus has grown that the coronavirus can be spread via lingering particles and droplets in the air by people more than six feet apart under certain conditions — though the CDC still says that spread mainly occurs through close contact with an infected person via larger respiratory droplets produced by coughing, sneezing or talking. Read more >>