Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Carnival Victory leaving Nassau Harbour, Bahamas. Photo©️A Derek Catalano
Dee-Ann Durbin
Associated Press
Carnival is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.
The company said Thursday it is scrapping sailings from Charleston and all other ports, except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.
Carnival said it will focus its initial return to operations at those Florida ports, but it stressed that it still might not sail from them in November and December. Read more >>