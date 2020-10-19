Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Names New President

The historic Caribe Hilton in San Juan.
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association has elected a new president, the regional tourism body announced this week.
The CHTA has elected Pablo Jose Torres Sojo as its next president, succeeding Barbados hotelier Patricia Affonso-Dass.
Torres is currently the general manager of the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
“I want to thank Pablo for taking on this important leadership role at this critical time for the industry. His experience and understanding of tourism’s challenges are what we need during these difficult times,” Affonso-Dass said. “I know I join our leadership team at CHTA in committing our full support for his presidency.” Read more >>