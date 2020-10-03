Cable Bahamas to redeem million-dollar preference shares

Loop Jamaica News
Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) which used funds raised on the Jamaican market to build out its triple play service provider through subsidiaries Revoice for mobile, RevTV for cable and Revon for Internet, is ready to redeem the preference shares it offered to Jamaican investors.
The board of directors of CBL gave notice on September 28, 2020 that it will be exercising its option for early redemption of its Series 11 Preference shares.
The transaction will be done in accordance with the terms and conditions of CBL’s Confidential Private Placement Memorandum dated June 15, 2016, the company stated in its announcement.
The early redemption date is set to December 29, 2020.