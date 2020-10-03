But President Claims Schools Hit By Covid-19 Cases

BUT president Belinda Wilson
By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson claimed Friday that a number of schools have been plagued by COVID-19 cases this week.
Mrs Wilson told The Tribune that since Monday R M Bailey Senior High School and Anatol Rodgers High School were the latest facilities to be hit from the respiratory virus.
She claimed there had been “a serious situation” where R M Bailey School was shut down despite students taking examinations there.
“Those students who taking examinations were sent over to CH Reeves’ campus and they are suspected to have been exposed, so this is unacceptable because the virus is contagious and the number of cases is growing daily especially in New Providence,” the BUT president said Friday.
According to Mrs Wilson, several other schools were also affected.