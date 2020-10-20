Bursting at the seams

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
With The Bahamas’ public healthcare system overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, healthcare workers at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) are being forced to treat patients in back rooms of the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) and in a food court at the hospital, officials revealed yesterday.
Some patients are being kept in A&E for days because there is no space on the wards.
As of yesterday, four wards at the hospital were closed following COVID exposure, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.
“In the emergency department, there are little rooms, sub-rooms and units. They’ve been forced to house patients that have come in on a night where we’re on call,” said Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme.
“You know, it’s a 24-hour call period. If someone comes in needing oxygen, we’ve got to give them oxygen and seat them somewhere. So, they’ve had to be housed in some of these other rooms and the emergency room. Read more >>