BTVI President to Represent at Leadership Conference

BTVI President Dr. Robert W. Robertson
The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) has been invited to participate in the Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP) Collaboration Mission being represented by BTVI President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson.
The Collaboration Mission is a key feature of ELAP, one of Global Affairs Canada’s Student Exchange Programs that offers over 450 scholarships per year to students to pursue short-term study and research exchanges at Canadian colleges and universities.
Each year senior officials of post-secondary institutions from various countries in Latin America and the Caribbean participate in the event to network to develop stronger ties in education. This year will make the 13th edition. The goal of the mission is for institutions in eligible countries to sign partnership agreements with Canadian institutions leading to increased bilateral student mobility and joint research projects. This year, due to COVID-19, the Collaboration Mission will take place virtually. The virtual format will allow for unprecedented geographic diversification and the inclusion of Canadian institutions.
This year’s event will give priority to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States and technical and vocational institutions.
BTVI President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson, is looking forward to representing the institution and developing relationships that will create more opportunities for students.
“I am pleased to be invited to participate in this virtual event to explore opportunities and challenges facing technical and vocational institutions in Canada and the Americas in this new digital environment. Also, I will be exploring more options for our students to study in Canada through the ELAP scholarship programme,” said Dr. Robertson.
In the past 11 years, over 30 BTVI students have been sent to colleges abroad on ELAP scholarships.