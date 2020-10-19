Brushing your teeth whenever you leave home 'may help ward off Covid-19' because toothpaste contains same antibacterials as hand gel, expert claims

Brushing your teeth more often could help ward off the coronavirus, a professor has claimed. (stock)
Vanessa Chalmers
Daily Mail
Brushing your teeth whenever you leave your home may help ward off Covid-19, a dentistry professor has claimed.
Professor Martin Addy, of the University of Bristol, argued toothpaste has the same chemicals as antibacterial hand gel.
This, he claimed, could kill the coronavirus if it enters through the mouth, stopping it from replicating and causing illness. It could protect others by cutting down the viral load in the mouth, which research has suggested may be linked to how contagious a person is.