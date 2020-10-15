Brand New Celebrity Cruise Ship Arrives The Bahamas [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Edge celebrating the arrival of Apex. (Photo courtesy of Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Cruises newly delivered 3,405-guest Celebrity Apex has officially reached North America.
The vessel, which left Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France last week, made the weeklong transatlantic journey to the Bahamas.
In the anchorage area of Stirrup Cay, Apex was greeted by older sister Celebrity Edge, along with five other Celebrity cruise ships.
To mark the arrival, several Celebrity ships greeted Apex with a water cannon salute while high-flying drones took photos and videos of the special occasion. Read more >>