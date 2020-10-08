BISX CEO Speaks on Bahamas at Sunrise

Elude Michel-Sturrup, BISX
On August 3, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer of The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX), Mr. Keith Davies, was invited to do a segment on the popular Bahamian daytime show, “The Bahamas at Sunrise”.
Mr. Davies spoke about the role of the Exchange and the importance of information disclosure in allowing investors to make informed investment decisions. He also reiterated the importance of investor education to the operation of the Bahamian capital markets. Starting that education from investors are students and instilling principles of saving and investment from that early stage.
This year marks the 20 th Anniversary of BISX commencing operations, and Mr. Davies took the opportunity to reminisce on the 20 year journey. He spoke about the many challenges and the triumphs faced by BISX and the Bahamian Economy over those 20 years and then turned to optimistically contemplating what the next 20 years may hold.