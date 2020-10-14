Bill Gates says we’ll never find a coronavirus cure

Yoni Heisler, BGR
Bill Gates believes President Trump’s coronavirus treatment shouldn’t be viewed as a “cure” because it won’t work for everyone.
We’ll likely never fully eradicate the novel coronavirus because no vaccine or treatment will have 100% efficacy.
Trump received a number of experimental drugs while at Walter Reed hospital, including an antibody drug cocktail developed by Regeneron that has been touted by some as a cure.
It has since come to light that Trump’s coronavirus symptoms were far more severe than what the White House admitted. Read more >>