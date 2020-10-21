BEWU head says COVID-19 is sweeping through BPL

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Kyle Wilson claimed yesterday that COVID-19 is sweeping through the power company.
“A lot of employees throughout the corporation have been isolated or sent into quarantine through contact tracing,” Wilson said.
“You have persons throughout the Family Islands, some who even had to be airlifted into Nassau for treatment. It’s just sweeping throughout the corporation.
“Basically, my entire department, where I work, almost was decimated by the virus. Almost everybody caught it. Everybody was sent home.”
When reached for comment yesterday, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Whitney Heastie said there has been “minimal impact” to the critical operations at the corporation, but was unable to say how many employees were affected.
Heastie said the company is using rotations and shifts to better ensure social distancing.