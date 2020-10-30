Barbados Extends National State of Emergency to March 2021

CNW News
The Barbados parliament has given the green light to the extension of the current state of emergency to March 27, next year even as the opposition said that the Mia Mottley administration was sending a mixed signal regarding the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The initial state of emergency took effect in March this year, lasted for a period of six months and Attorney General, Dale Marshall said that having decided, one month ago, on the need to embark on another 30-day state of emergency, the government felt it best to extend it for a further five months to allow for the continuation of the COVID-19 directives to ensure Barbados remains a safe space.
Barbados has recorded 233 positive cases and seven deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 1.17 million deaths and 44 million infections worldwide ever since.
