BAMSI Donates Produce to the Ranfurly Home for Children

Ranfurly Home Administrator Alexander Roberts conveys appreciation. BAMSI Chairman Stephen Turnquest is at right. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
ZNS Bahamas
The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) donated produce from its North Andros farm to the Ranfurly Home for Children, October 22, 2020. BAMSI joins the global community in recognizing and celebrating the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) World Food Day 2020 (October 16) under the theme ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together.’
In alignment with the FAO’s efforts to promote awareness and encourage action for those who suffer from hunger, ensure healthy diets for every community, and as part of its ‘give back’ programme — BAMSI donated cases of sweet potatoes, papaya, eggplant and pumpkin. BAMSI Chairman Stephen Turnquest noted in a press release, with COVID-19 affecting countless lives, the call to action presented by World Food Day 2020 becomes even more urgent. Read more >>