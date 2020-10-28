Baleària Caribbean to Resume Passenger Sailings Between Port Everglades and the Bahamas

Baleria Caribbean – JAUME II
South Florida Caribbean News
SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida based ferry company, Baleària Caribbean, has announced that it will take the first step towards resuming their passenger services between Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale) and the Bahamas by launching their first sailing on November 5th, 2020.
Under phase one, the company has announced it will operate passenger sailings once a week to Freeport (on Thursdays), Grand Bahama Island. The new passenger sailing will coincide with the already established cargo route.
The company is aware that the future addition of sailings to Freeport, Grand Bahama, and the reopening of their Bimini route depend primarily on this first step’s success which is why they have expressed not only excitement and optimism, but that they are approaching this second reopen attempt with extreme caution.
The historic movement towards the restoration of the sea-based international travel market includes a new temporary itinerary.