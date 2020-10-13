Bahamas Update: Post-Storm and Mid-Pandemic Report

While most islands have recovered from Hurricane Dorian, COVID-19 rules still govern entry for now.
An aerial photo of Green Turtle Cay shot on July 21, 2020, shows the post-Dorian landscape.Courtesy Sarah Ann Showell, Green Turtle Club Resort & Marina
Lenny Rudow
Sport Fishing Magazine
A devastating Cat 5 hurricane in 2019 followed by a worldwide pandemic steamrolled parts of the Bahamas. Yet despite these dire hardships, this top-notch fishing destination has rebuilt, and many locations are now open to American anglers.
Tourism tanked in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which peaked in its intensity on Sept. 1, 2019, as many people cancelled travel plans nationwide. But some have already seen a flip side to this coin — the net result could be better fishing than before the storm. Read more >>