Bahamas PM Critical of Persons Who Flout COVID Regulations

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says the coronavirus (COVID-19) is “nowhere near exhausted” and appealed to Bahamians to continue to follow the protocols and measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus that has killed 96 people and infected 4,220 others here since the first case was detected in March.
“I know that you are sick and tired of COVID-19. It continues to harm and to frustrate our lives. It has kept us away from loved ones and our routines. COVID-19 is exhausting our patience and continues to cause massive and unprecedented disruption.
“Global and national economies are still in a dire state. But despite all of this, the virus is nowhere near exhausted. It is as aggressive, it is as powerful, and it is as deadly as ever. Because of this, we must be as vigilant as ever,” Minnis said in a national broadcast.
He said that some countries have gone back to targeted lockdowns or more restrictive curfews and other measures needed to address the high number of infections, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.