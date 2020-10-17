Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Pushes Back Sail Date to December

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)
Claudette Covey
Travel Pulse
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which was scheduled to resume operations with the Grand Celebration on Nov. 4, 2020, postponed the date to December 18, 2020, with Grand Classica sailing instead.
"While we are eager to return to sea, the overall health and safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority. Instead of returning to Grand Bahama Island onboard Grand Celebration, we've decided to return onboard Grand Classica, which features larger deck space and nearly 100 fewer staterooms," said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa.