Bahamas May Delay Planned November 1 Reopening

Brian Major
TravelPulse
Bahamas authorities will give “significant thought” to the feasibility of reopening Nassau’s tourist areas as planned on November 1, as the district remains subject to significant COVID-19 restrictions, said Dionisio D’Aguilar, the country’s tourism and aviation minister.
Under the country’s “vacation-in-place” model introduced earlier this month, a November 1 tourism restart would include the elimination of the territory’s mandatory 14-day visitor quarantine.
In a Bahamas Tribune interview published Monday, D'Aguilar said travelers will not want to visit the country while its beaches, the territory’s primary attraction, still remain closed to visitors and residents. “We cannot have an open tourism sector first and foremost if we don't have the beaches open,” D'Aguilar said. Read more >>