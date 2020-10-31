Time24.News
Bahamas company to offer trip to Titanic
Soon, travelers will be able to make expeditions to the Titanic shipwreck site. The initiative is from a Bahamas tourism company.
The journey to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean will be made on board a special submarine, capable of withstanding great depths, from OceanGate Expeditions.
The first six trips are already sold out. Each of the 26 “adventurers” disbursed the trifle of US $ 125 thousand (about R $ 730 thousand) for the eight-day package, with a ship trip from Saint John (Newfoundland, Canada) and a dive of around eight hours. The expeditions will be carried out from May to July 2021. Read more >>