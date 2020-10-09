Bahamas Call On Mobile Tornado Technology To Contain COVID-19

World-leading technology supplied by a Yorkshire company is being used to help ensure the effectiveness of quarantine procedures in the Bahamas as part of the islands’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mobile Tornado solution gives governments the ability to monitor the self-isolation and symptoms of quarantined individuals through a location-based app. The app is downloaded directly onto mobile devices or ‘pushed’ to individuals remotely.
Authorities use the system to communicate directly with quarantined individuals and check on their condition and care plans, reducing the risk to frontline services. It also allows them to pinpoint their location and add a virtual boundary known as a geofence. Read more >>