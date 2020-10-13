Bahamas behind in COVID-19 fight

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
With the United States already warning against travel to The Bahamas because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has indicated other countries are considering similar warnings.
Davis said there cannot be an economic recovery until COVID-19 is better controlled in the country.
“The United States has already warned its citizens not to travel to The Bahamas and PAHO indicated other nations were considering similar warnings,” said Davis following a meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO representative Dr. Esther de Gourville.
“The government’s announcements about dates for hotels to reopen and cruise ships to return are disconnected from reality.
"Things could not be more serious. We urge the government to change course."