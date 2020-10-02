Bahamas 11th highest globally per capita for COVID in past two weeks

Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
The Bahamas has recorded more COVID-19 cases per capita in the past two weeks than the large majority of countries across the globe, according to Our World in Data from the University of Oxford.
The database, which is updated daily, ranks The Bahamas as having the 11th highest rate in the world of new cases in the past two weeks, with a rate of 2,634.47 cases per million people, behind Israel, Andorra, Aruba, Bahrain, Montenegro, Argentina, Spain, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.
Between September 16 and September 30, The Bahamas recorded 1,036 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 4,123.
An additional 97 additional cases were reported yesterday. Of the total number of cases, 1,803 are still active.
Despite of the climbing numbers, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said last week that The Bahamas is “nearing the end of the second wave”. Since he made the comments, 505 cases have been recorded in the country.
In an interview with Dwight Strachan on Guardian Radio's Morning Blend on Thursday, Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, warned the public that the numbers in-country are alarming.