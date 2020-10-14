BahamaHost Goes Digital

In the wake of Covid-19, the Ministry of Tourism has transitioned the BahamaHost Program to a digital platform. The program, in its new digital format, allows the Ministry to continue to engage attendees in talent development, skills training, attitudinal training, and customer relations workshops.
For more than 40 years, the BahamaHost program has been the tourism industry's premier training program, having assisted over 50,000 Bahamians in becoming certified BahamaHost Ambassadors. The digital format will facilitate the Ministry in expanding the reach of the BahamaHost Program.