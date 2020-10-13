Authorities investigating large religious event in Nashville with maskless crowds

Health officials said they were "very concerned" about the event featuring a Christian musician.
Christian musician Sean Feucht, left, performs Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday.Sean Feucht / YouTube
Tim Stelloh
NBC Nes
Health officials in Tennessee are investigating a Christian event held in downtown Nashville over the weekend that drew a large, often maskless crowd, authorities said Monday.
In a statement, the Metro Nashville Health Department said it had worked hard to slow the spread of the coronavirus and was "very concerned" by the event featuring Sean Feucht, a Christian musician who has held anti-coronavirus-lockdown events around the country and unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a Republican in Northern California this year.
The event in Nashville, which was outside at Public Square Park, was not permitted, and no one had submitted an application for the concert, the Health Department said, adding that it will pursue "appropriate penalties against the organizer." Read more >>