Atlantis Paradise Island Aiming to Reopen Before Year End

Atlantis officials will seek to reopen the iconic Bahamas property before the end of 2020. (Photo by Lauren Bowman)
Brian Major
Travel Pulse
The Bahamas’ Atlantis mega-resort is aiming to reopen before the end of 2020, utilizing a COVID-19-free “bubble” under the “vacation in place” protocol outlined earlier by the country’s tourism minister.
The plans emerged from notes of a meeting with Audrey Oswell, Atlantis’ president and managing director, and senior management executives which were leaked to the Bahamas Tribune.
Officials at the mega-resort, The Bahamas' largest private-sector employer, have not settled on a precise reopening date but present plans call for a re-launch before the end of 2020, according to the Tribune report. The Atlantis website is currently accepting reservations beginning December 1, 2020.
"We do not have an opening date announcement as of [to] the exact date but it will be before the end of the year," the notes read.