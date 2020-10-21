Andros aggregate mining proposal seeking approvals

(source: IADB)
Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A proposed aggregate mining project on Andros is said to be targeting significant economic opportunities for the community and economic diversification for the country at large, with its developers seeking the necessary approvals.
Bahamas Materials Company Limited ia headed by Cameron Symonette, the Symonette Group’s chief executive, and his joint venture partner Ted Baker of the US-based Blue Water Industries.
The pair are seeking a 40-year lease over 5,000 acres of Crown Land to carry out the North Andros mining project. There is also an upland real estate development component to the proposal.
According to the company’s website, the aggregate will be used for road construction and mostly exported to the United States or locally.
“The project’s main objective is to secure high-wage jobs for Bahamians, particularly those living in North Andros, and provide economic opportunities for businesses in the communities,” he said. Read more >>