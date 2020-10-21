An unused Carnival cruise ship could soon become a floating office where techies, YouTube influencers, and 'digital nomads' can live and work remotely

The Carnival Panorama cruise ship sits docked, empty of passengers, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 16, 2020. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Katie Canales
Business Insider
A company wants to turn a cruise ship into a floating "Crypto Cruise Ship" office for now remote techies, "digital nomads," YouTube influencers, startups, and more.
Ocean Builders is in the final stages of obtaining a ship from Carnival Cruises that would eventually house over 2,000 people in its 777 cabins, priced between $25,000 and $50,000, per a report from The Telegraph.
Guests would have access to fitness classes, a swimming pool, and a 5,000-square-foot theatre. Move-ins could start start as soon as January 2021.
The unconventional office setup represents a burgeoning industry that is catering to remote work as people are free to live where they wish while offices remain shuttered.
According to the company's website, the ship will use "the newest cruise industry health and safety standards" such as onboard testing and "preventative doses of hydroxychloroquine," the anti-malaria drug that studies have found to be ineffective against treating the coronavirus. Read more >>