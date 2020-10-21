Americans Can Look Forward to Cheaper Flights This Holiday Season

Christmas tree in front of an airport departures board. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Visionkick)
Laurie Barratti
Travel Pulse
Fresh data reported by Kayak suggests that domestic flights for the holiday season are priced around 16 percent cheaper across the U.S. than they were during the same period last year. But, the biggest price drops are on flights to Florida cities—such as Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando—which are down by anywhere from 29 to 34 percent, year over year.
Obviously, airlines want to get people flying again, given the catastrophic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry, and the holiday season is typically the busiest of all.