American Airlines to Pre-Flight Test Passengers Traveling to Jamaica and the Bahamas

American Airlines plans to introduce pre-flight testing for COVID-19 on some flights in the Caribbean. The plan will launch with pre-flight testing for travelers going to Jamaica and the Bahamas. Under an agreement between Jamaica and the airline, Jamaica will be the first country impacted with initial testing to begin at Miami International Airport in November of 2020. This initial phase will be applied to residents of Jamaica who are traveling home. For passengers who test negative for the virus before flying with American Airlines, the current quarantine period of 14 days usually applied to Jamaican nationals will be waived. If the pilot program is successful, the airline plans to open its testing protocol to all travelers to Jamaica, including United States citizens. Read more >>