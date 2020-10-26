‘Acting like God’

Bishop flays Minnis from pulpit.
Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
In a fiery sermon that was widely circulated on social media yesterday, Mount Tabor Church Bishop Neil Ellis railed against Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, accused him and other members of his Cabinet of having a god complex and slammed members of Parliament as a “spineless” group of men and women who refuse to demand accountability from Minnis.
Linking his assessment of the prime minister’s performance to scripture, Ellis said, “You’ll see in the text that while feeling the success and the weight of his power, and caught up in an exaggerated sense of his own self-importance, Nebuchadnezzar, the head of Babylon, developed what Dr. Tony Evans calls a theo ego; theo means God. Ego is mindset.
“…Nebuchadnezzar developed a God mentality. What do I mean by that? He sought to deify himself. What do I mean by that? He put himself in the level of God.
“And, ladies and gentleman, that’s always a dangerous place to go. And kings and rulers, prime ministers
and presidents, got to be careful when they set themselves up in an undemocratic fashion because sooner or later you become so big-headed that you begin to act like a God."