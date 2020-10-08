ACP Cash promises heightened police presence to be continuous

CANDID CONVERSATION – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash, with responsibility for Crime Management and Criminal Investigations within The Bahamas; Chief Superintendent Kenwood Taylor, Public Safety and Operational Support and Superintendent Sherry Armaly, OIC Southwestern Division, had a candid discussion during a courtesy call, with Freeport News’ General Manager and Managing Editor Fred Sturrup. ACP Cash is acting commander of GB and the Northern Districts, in the absence of ACP Ashton Greenslade. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Commanders of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Northern Bahamas District remain committed to have that law enforcement agency's presence felt throughout the island.
So, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash, with responsibility for Crime Management and Criminal Investigations within The Bahamas, recently.
Cash, along with other senior officials – Chief Superintendent Kenwood Taylor, Public Safety and Operational Support and Superintendent Sherry Armaly, OIC Southwestern Division, had a candid discussion during a courtesy call, with Freeport News' General Manager and Managing Editor Fred Sturrup. They discussed the importance of heightened police visibility throughout this northern island.
ACP Cash added that as the police presence has already begun to be heightened throughout the island, and he said that their continued visibility will be felt, on an ongoing basis moving forward. Read more >>